Alleged Fraud: Court Orders Service of Processes on Oshiomhole, EFCC

A Federal High Court siting at Abuja and presided over by Hon. Justice A.I. Chikere, today ordered Bishop Ochei to serve EFCC and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with his application to the Hon. Court for leave to issue an order of Mandamus on EFCC to arrest and investigate Adams Oshiomhole upon allegations of corruption made by Bishop Ochei , within 5 days from 9th October, 2018.

Bishop Ochei’s lawyer, Dr. West-Idahosa while arguing a Motion Ex-Parte filed in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/628/ 2018 urged the Court to allow the Respondents file a reply to the weighty allegations made against them by the Applicant in support of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption. He referred the court to 86 exhibits filed in Court by the Applicant in support of his application. He also relied on several Orders of the Federal High Rules, Sections 15 & 24 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The case has been adjourned to 23rd October, 2018 for arguments from all the parties