APC News | 9 October 2018

APC automatic tickets for aspirants|: Protesters besiege APC Secretariat, Block entrance gate

By The Nigerian Voice

Hundreds of protesters have blocked the gate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat, Abuja.

The protesters came at about 5pm on Monday and took over all the entry and exit points at the APC Secretariat singing anti-Oshiomhole songs.

The protesters said they were against the granting of automatic tickets to some aspirants by the party leadership.

Most of the staff and national officers of the party including the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were still held hostage at the secretariat.


When nepotism assumes a magnitude of national proportions, it is called "Nationalism."
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe

