App to Boost Power Supply To Be Unveiled Soon By A Firm

A financial solution provider, OSM-FINC Limited, is set to unveil a digital platform, Lights4Africa, to finance uninterrupted power supply for Nigerians and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The firm noted that most households and SMEs in Africa, despite the paucity of electricity are always on the lookout for ways to save money on energy consumption.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Responsibility Officer of the firm, Mrs. Omolara Onuwa -Abiamuwe, ‘’Light4Africa is renewable energy financing enable platform designed to ease energy- financing problems for households, SMEs and rural communities in Nigeria and Africa in general.

She noted that one of the best ways to save money in a sustainable manner is by investing in renewable energy especially solar power.

‘’OSM–FINC Limited, a financial inclusion solution provider and product development company has committed to change the narrative that “Africa is a dark continent”. In this vein, it(the company) has partnered with reliable solar power product and solution providers to provide affordable solar power bundles on one hand and on the other hand financial institutions to provide affordable financing to households, SMEs and communities, thereby guaranteeing sustainability and ease of access over a convenient period of time.’’

‘’The Light4Africa platform enables registered customers to access financing for their solar bundles with outputs ranging from 0.8VA – 10KVA through arrangements such as purchase, save to purchase, fixed payment purchase, lease to purchase and power consumption agreement.

Source: The Nation