Expert offers solution to deaths of children in Nigeria 

Dr. Noel Ihebuzor, a development expert has proffered solution to avoidable deaths of children which Nigerians attributed to the Ogbanje or Abiku superstition.

In a chat with The Nigerian Voive on the sideline of a Media Dialogue on the situation of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Dr Ihebuzor said poor social condition actually sent majority of children to early grave but people blame Abiku and Ogbanje for their deaths.

The media dialogue was organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with the United Nation Children's Fund (UNICEF) as part of efforts to give feasibility to issues of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) so as to galvanize necessary actions that would aid the required improvement in the social conditions of the citizens.

Dr Ihebuzor said the number of deaths of infants in Nigeria has dropped significantly but the current status is still disturbing and unwarranted and must be addressed to put a permanent stop to avoidable deaths of children in Nigeria.

He explained that poor social condition in the country, particularly lack of access to potable water and sanitation facilities in rural communities remained the real cause of most of the deaths of infants which people erroneously attributed to Abiku, Ogbanje superstition.

Dr Ihebuzor commended UNICEF and the European Union (EU) for providing modern motorized boreholes for various communities in Rivers State. He charged the residents of the communities to make good use of the boreholes.