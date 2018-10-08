TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 8 October 2018 10:28 CET

Ace Comedian - Baba Sala Passes On

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The ace comedian and humour merchant, Apostle Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala, during his dramatic exploits, is dead.

Tribune Online authoritatively gathered that Baba Sala, passed on inside his private residence at Ilesa, Osun State, around 10.00 pm on Sunday night.

According to a press statement signed by his media aide, Mr Isaac Haastrup, which was received by Tribune Online in Osogbo, the remains of the deceased comedian had been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

It would be recalled that Adejumo had been bedridden for months before his final passage Sunday night.


inflation is like a sun
By: professor

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists