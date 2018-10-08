Ace Comedian - Baba Sala Passes On

The ace comedian and humour merchant, Apostle Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala, during his dramatic exploits, is dead.

Tribune Online authoritatively gathered that Baba Sala, passed on inside his private residence at Ilesa, Osun State, around 10.00 pm on Sunday night.

According to a press statement signed by his media aide, Mr Isaac Haastrup, which was received by Tribune Online in Osogbo, the remains of the deceased comedian had been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

It would be recalled that Adejumo had been bedridden for months before his final passage Sunday night.