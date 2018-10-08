Army Neutralizes Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms

Troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force while on fighting patrol to Gara village in Northern Borno on Friday 5 October 2018 encountered suspected Boko Haram Terrorists.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations said five members of the Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized during the encounter following the superior fire power of the troops while others escaped to a nearby bush with gun shot wounds.

Items recovered include:

a. Four AK 47 rifles.

b. Five Magazines.

c. 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

d. 8 rounds of 5.56mm NATO ammunition.

e. Eleven Mobile phones.

f. Assorted drugs.

g. Cooking utensils.

h. Some quantity of provisions.

i. Six Horses.

The public was therefore advised to report any suspicious movements or activities in their area to the security agency for prompt action.