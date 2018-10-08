Oluwakemi Akinyemi organises Townhall meeting for youths in Osun

A youth agenda advocate in Osun State, Oluwakemi Akinyemi has organised a Townhall meeting for youths in the state on Promoting Youth Participation and Inclusive Governance for Development.

Speaking at the Townhall meeting in Osogbo, the state capital, Akinyemi charged the youths in the State to show more interest in governance and participate in the development of the society making positive impacts in their various localities.

The Townhall meeting sponsored by YIAGA Africa with the support of Ford Foundation was attended by youths and stakeholders in the State.

Akinyemi said the objectives of the Townhall meeting was to educate the people of the state on the need to mainstream youth in political leadership and decision-making process.

According to her, "This Townhall meeting was aimed at providing platform for the youth to speak about issues relating to democracy and how policies/laws can improve youth political inclusion."

"It is also intended to provide a unique avenue to enlighten the citizen on youth Affirmative Action in democratic and governance processes."

She charged the youths in the state to demonstrate their readiness to take over the leadership roles in all spears of life and exhibit excellence in their callings.

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje commended the organisers of the Townhall meeting.

Agbaje who was ably represented by INEC's Head of Department in charge of Civil Society Organization, Mr Muideen Olaniyi also appealed to the youths in the state to be productive and contribute their quotas to the development of the state.

Other dignitaries that attended the Townhall meeting include Mr Olusola Olajide of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, and Mr Bukola Idowu, the Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative.