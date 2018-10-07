Jubilation in Taraba as Atiku wins PDP Presidential ticket

There was wide jubilation in Jalingo the Taraba State capital on Sunday following the declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party.

Hundreds of youths and women took to the streets with posters of Atiku Abubakar singing and dancing.

One of the jubilant youth, Collins Bonzena, told our correspondent that Atiku's position on restructuring, security and job creation was the basis for their support for him.

“Atiku has the experience and the capacity to rule Nigeria.

“Remember he was the Vice President of this country for 8 years and his experience in the private sector will make him a good President.

“Atiku is well prepared for the job, he already has a blueprint on how to grow Nigeria, tackle insecurity and restructure the country to give us true federalism which is key to our development and that is what we need at the moment,” he said.

Also reacting, National Coordinator of the PDP Loyal Group, Mr. Dennis Shima, while congratulating the former vice president on his victory called on Nigerians especially youths to support Atiku's candidature for a better Nigeria.

“Atiku's vision for a better Nigeria is well known to all and as youths, we need to support him.