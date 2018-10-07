Bayelsa Unrest: You are formenting trouble with imported thugs, Sylva slams Dickson

Former Governor and Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has raised alarm over the security status of the state, alleging that Dickson has imported armed thugs and criminals into the state in view of the 2019 elections, a strategy, it is believed, Dickson used in 2015

In a statement issued to the Press in Abuja by his spokesman, Julius Bokoru, the former governor said ' Bayelsa state was once prided for her peace and tranquility, but Dickson has ushered in a dark era of crime and raw violence in the state. Armed criminals are currently being herded into the state to harass and intimidate those of differing views and the general populace'

This was in referrence, the statement suggested, to a sharp rise in political violence, armed robbery, arson, vandalism and other crimes currently terrozing the streets of Yenagoa, the Islands of Brass and other areas of the state. Mr Bokoru also threw a shade on the PDP primaries in the state which ended in violence and bloodbath

'Dickson's appetite for violence is unfathomable. It was once again, sadly, exhibited at the conduct of the PDP primaries in the state which turned into a bloodbath. And the real tragedy is that this is only a number in the long line of violent acts by him. It is important to note that the APC primaries in the state was conducted in a peaceful, credible and model manner. This is something the PDP under Dickson is incapable of'

The statement credited the peaceful conduct of the APC primaries in the state to Mr Sylva's 'peaceful nature'

The ex governor urged the security agencies to keep tabs on the obvious influx of sponsored thugs and criminals waiting to be unleashed come 2019

He also urged Bayelsans to tarry a while as the 'dark cloud' cast over the state by Dickson will soon move away for a 'bright sunshine'