Nigerian Army Conducts Show Of Force In Borno State

Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIA DOLE, on Saturday 6th October 2018 in conjunction with other security agencies conducted a show of force within Dikwa emirate in Borno State, to reiterate their commitment in protection of lives and property of the people.

The exercise is to showcase the Nigerian Army’s determination and combat readiness in the ongoing fight against terrorists and other crimes in the State.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said in a statement while addressing the troops at the end of the exercise, the Commander 22 Brigade Brigadier General John Ochai, commended them for their combat readiness and endurance, urging them to maintain the momentum.

He charged the troops to be at alert at all times while carrying out all assigned tasks.

Those that participated in the exercise include personnel of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.