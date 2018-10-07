General Tukur Buratai; the War on Terror and the Burden of Proof

The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lt General Tukur Yusufu Buratai is saddled up with the obligation to prove his assertions that the Nigerian Army is winning the war against Terror.

There are only two ways of doing so within the ambit of acceptable conditionalities, and both are mutually exclusive.

Whether it is about "Proof Of Concept", in a purely experimental format, a demonstration of ability is what is needed to evaluate the strength factor,

or, in the "Quantum Of Evidence", in the amount of data needed, to show reliability, the important barometer to govern admissibility must exclude hearsay and spurious opinions...

What is needed to establish proof therefore, are observers authentication, relevance of visual correlation, privilege of witnesses, opinions of experts with their testimonies, identification and rules of physical evidence.

"The Pointer to the Proof of Concept that the War On Terror is as Good As Won".

All Nigerians have to do is remember when Boko Haram was operating freely in the nation's capital, Abuja and occupying 14 Local Government in 7 states of the Federation, bombing, burning and openly hitting Hard Targets, mounting untold number of daily attacks.

A Boko Haram terror, that has now been reduced to occasional suicide attacks, a Boko Haram, that does not stand to fight, but only chooses soft targets and resorting to guerilla tactics, only shows the proof of concept that says, Boko Haram does not again have the ability to wage a war, but only to duck.

The Nigerian Military is winning the fight against Boko Haram terrorism.

There are of course, a number of spurious reports by a section of the media aimed at discrediting the efforts of the Military, especially the Nigerian Army in this war. Why they are doing so, I wouldn't know, the evidences to prove such reports as wrong, misleading perhaps and mischievous are all in the domain of proof — Of Proof of Concept.

There is a particular report of recent that practically turned the truth on its head, claiming the Army itself is complicit in the recent last ditch attack of the terrorists to gain access to Military Armour somewhere in the North East. In spite of the divisive manner in which this attack was repelled and many terrorists killed and captured, there was the calculated attempt in that report to dampen the spirit of the troops at the theatres of operation and to demean the successes recorded so far in the war against terrorism. This is Truly sad.

It is a well known fact that terrorism thrives on publicity and propaganda.

It is also known that some journalist work for Boko Haram and fraternize with terrorist commanders against the standing forces to whip up sentiment.

In the heat of Boko Haram insurgency, the Armed Forces with limited weapon chased Boko Haram out of Abuja and other cities into Sambisa Forest.

How much more now that the Military is well equipped with determined troops to take on any terrorist group, be it Boko Haram or Islamic State In West Africa...!??

The Proof of Concept is this. This army, is not struggling in this war that the terrorists are fleeing, being captured, that very many are dead already and they are not in control of any territory except in the remotest corners of the Sambisa, bordering other countries.

"The Pointer To The Weight Of Evidence",

the truth remains that Technology is helping Nigeria win the war against Terror. Purveyors of false reports can no longer be dubious and influence the people, negatively, the Military victories over terror, from land and air are part of the optics now embedded in the consciousness of everyone...

Of importance has been the great successes recorded as hundreds of terrorists have met their end, all the campaigns that visuals of which abound have come to show as veritable evidence of notable victories.

Hearsay in this context are dubious opinions, which are spurious.

The military will continue on the path of visible victories until terrorists and terrorism are completely annihilated. This is how it is done anywhere and everywhere there is terror. It is a gradual progressive trajectory, rather than a one-time ending to a war. A gradual winding down rather than this insensible attempt to rewrite the Terror script, just to make the military look like the losing side.

The Quantum of Data available, through observers authentication, visual correlation, privilege of witnesses, opinions of experts with their testimonies, should make all Nigerians to be wary of uncomplimentary remarks about our nation and its Armed Forces by sympathizers of terrorist organisations.

The terrorists continue to be repelled by our troops, anytime they put up a fight, then hunted down, captured, killed and the remnants on the run, never able to withstand the firepower of our Military Forces. It is only in their guerilla tactics that we find them operating. Never as a strong fighting force but carefully choosing their targets, hitting at the soft underbelly of softer targets.

Just the other day, our troops neutralised 14 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 21 civilians, comprising six women and 11 children, when the terrorist attacked and ambushed a civilian vehicle in the North Eastern part of the country.

The Army's "Operation Lafiya Dole", is relentlessly fighting terrorism and insurgencies and the data shows exactly thus fact.

The terrorists had on another day, ambushed a military escort at Amdaga area in Pulka and burnt one passenger vehicle as well as abducted some travellers.... All the travellers were not only rescued within hours, all the terrorists were mercilessly eliminated. Even in their attacks on these softer targets, the few in recent times, the terrorists failed woefully.

To conclude this Treatise, it will be safe, very safe to infer that the Nigerian Army is now conducting "Operation ‘Last Hold’ within the theatre of war". Meaning, we are safely now in the last stages of the War against Terror.

We can all now see how insensible it is for those hell bent on revisionism to keep the truth away. Deliberately underreporting the Military victories, and hyping the staccato attacks of the insurgents, heightened by months of silence, cannot now be the focus of those who are awash with the "Quantum Of Evidence", and made aware of such malicious articles to such an ill -motivated effect of damaging the Army and by extension our Nation.

All Nigerians should disregarded the kind of reports that tend to such malice against our Gallant Troops, while supporting the military in their bid to continue to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security expert and Convener of Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria, sent this article from Lagos.