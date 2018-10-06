Customs: We Said So

On August 20, The Source magazine published a story titled “Customs Mulls Promotion of Officers: Comptroller Musa Tops List.” The magazine had predicted that the former Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Musa Jibrin was among deserving officers penciled down for promotion by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali(rtd).

It was also mentioned in the story that another shake-up was imminent in the service, few weeks after the NCS management redeployed over 70 officers across the country.

Jibrin: Now ACG

Thus less than 50 days after that publication, the NCS, yesterday released an official statement to the effect that, Comptroller Jibrin, alongside others has now been promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Customs, ACG, Finance, Administration and Technical Services, FATS.

According to a statement signed by NCS, Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, a deputy controller of customs, Sanusi Umar has now been promoted Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, in charge of Human Resources and Development, HRD, Abdullahi Babani is now ACG, Tariff and Trade, T&T while Christopher Odibu is now ACG, Zone B headquarters.

Those affected in the current shake-up are DCG Aminu Dahgaladima, moved from Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection to FATS, DCG Ronke Olubiyi from HRD to Strategic Research and Policy, DCG Augustine Chidi from SR&P to Ei&I and ACG David Chikan from HRD to Commandant, Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada.

The redeployment also affected other seven ACGs and two comptrollers.

Attah said the promotion was part of the CGC’s anti-smuggling effort and the NCS leadership to enhance revenue generation for the federal government.