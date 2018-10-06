Goc 7 Div Solicits For Borno Heads Of Security Agencies Support

The authorities of the Nigerian Army has met with other Heads of security agencies in Maiduguri, Borno State, calling for more synergy and cooperation towards evolving new strategies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other sundry crimes.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations in a statement Saturday said during the strategic meeting, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu stressed the need for such routine interaction between all security stakeholders within the state which was aimed at reinforcing the already existing cooperation and synergy as well as level of information sharing among them.

He commended the agencies for judiciously discharging their responsibilities. He also charged all security outfits in the state to step up their efforts and to review their various strategies as the dry season and political climate approaches.

The Acting GOC reminded the policy makers to be more proactive and not to allow any breach of security, adding that security agencies must be decisive in all actions and checkmate some of the unholy political gatherings.

Responding, heads of security agencies present lauded the Army for the meeting, describing it as timely.

They took turn to highlight the activities of their agencies while identifying different areas that needed collective support of the Nigerian Army and other security outfits to effectively combat the menace of Boko Haram Terrorists as well as other sundry crimes.

The meeting ended with a resolve for all to redouble efforts and work in synergy and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command Damian Chukwu, Comptroller of Customs for Borno and Yobe States, AB Abdullahi, Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Borno State Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Also in attendance were, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ijafaru Bukar of Nigeria Prison Service Borno state command, Comptroller of Immigration Borno State Command Abdulfattah Adamu, among others.