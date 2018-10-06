Abu Kyari Picks Borno North Senate Ticket, Ndume Picks Borno SouthSenate Ticket

The APC Electoral Committee Chairman, Hon. Ahmad El Marzuq, yesterday Friday, declared the following Borno Senatorial Districts and House of Representatives federal constituencies primary elections results.

In the Borno North APC Senatorial districts primaries Senator Abu Kyari got 3,462 votes to emerge the winner and party flag bearer while his inky opponent, Gajiya F Hajiya Kakinna Fatima Ibrahim got 10 votes.

At the Borno South Senatorial District primary election, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume won with the highest Votes of 2,005 to defeat his closest opponent, Dr. Salma Anas Kolo who scored 383 votes, Musa Balls got 278 and Garba Sanda got 110 votes out of the total votes/delegates of 3,039 while 63 votes were declared invalid.

For the House of Representatives member primaries, Serving Member House of Representatives Maiduguri Metropolitan Council MMC, Kadiri Rahis won the election after some aspirants stepped down for him to clinch the House of Representatives ticket to rerun for the lower chamber of the national assembly for the second term.

Engineer Ahmed Satomi got 190 votes to get the House of Representatives ticket for Jere Federal constituency to replace the serving member Ayuba Mohammed Bello who got 13 votes, Hajiya Inna Galadima got 44, votes Aisha Waziri Ibrahim got 70 votes, .Babagana Bolori had 2 votes, Abba Dawud Lawan got 3 votes, Maina Bukar got 2 and Dunoma Goni had 4 votes.

Dr. Zainab Gimba won with 78 votes, serving House of Representatives member representing Ngala, Kala Balge and Bama federal constituency , Mamman Nur Sheriff got 50 votes and Abdulrazak Zanna got 5 votes.

For House of Representatives member primaries for Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio federal constituency, Usman Zanna got the highest votes to get the House of Representatives ticket for Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio Federal Constituency to beat the serving House of Representatives member, Mohammed Ngandu Matches.

Serving House of Representatives member representing Damboa, Gwoza and Chibok federal constituency loss to Babayo Jaha.