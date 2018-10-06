APC National Convention: Organizers reschedules Commencement Time

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the time of its 2018 National Convention in Abuja on Saturday to 6pm.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, APC National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, said the convention will now start by 6pm as against 12 noon earlier announced at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Meanwhile The Genius reports that the Peoples Democratic party, delegates are already at Port harcourt for its National convention.