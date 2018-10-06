TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 6 October 2018 15:44 CET

APC National Convention: Organizers reschedules Commencement Time
6pm as against 12 noon

By The Nigerian Voice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the time of its 2018 National Convention in Abuja on Saturday to 6pm.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, APC National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, said the convention will now start by 6pm as against 12 noon earlier announced at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Meanwhile The Genius reports that the Peoples Democratic party, delegates are already at Port harcourt for its National convention.


‘If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it.’
By: William Arthur Ward

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists