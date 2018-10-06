The Social Network Lagos holds Oct. 7

The Social Network Lagos, an initiative of Corriente Limited and Guava Culinary Concepts Limited will on October 7 be held at the Impact Hub in Ikoyi.

A statement by the culinary Director Bukola Arowosafe revealed that the event holds every first sunday of the month involves a buffet with a mix of brunch, banter, karaoke and board games. The maiden edition which was held on September 2, gave ample opportunities to attendants to interact, network and share ideas on emerging issues.

Arowosafe asaid, “The Social Network Limited is a partnership between two companies - Corriente Limited and Guava Culinary Concepts Limited. We held the maiden edition in September and this is the second edition.

“At the last meeting, people who attended were able to interact with each other, exchange phone numbers and also discuss issues ranging from Sport, business, entertainment and a whole lot of other things. So the idea behind the event is to bring people together to network over good food, games and banter”.