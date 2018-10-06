Shettima Urges APC Aspirants to Accept Defeat at Primary Elections in God Faith

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima on Saturday directed all his media aides and publicity associates particularly in the online and social media never to come up with any media attacks against the person of the state APC women leader, Hajja Fati Kakinna saying the women leader remains his sister and political associate. He said rather, his associates should defend Kakinna should anyone outside them choose to fly negative things about her.

The Governor made the call minutes after Hajja Kakinna released a video raining curses on him. He made a telephone call asking his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau to communicate his directive to media aides and more than 500 social media influencers who support or defend him on the social media.

Shettima also asked his media aides and associates not to go after any aggrieved aspirant no matter what anyone says against his person.

Governor Shettima said as leader of the APC in Borno State he already prepared his mind to receive both praises and wild insults in the aftermath of the primaries.

The Governor quickly issued the directive to stop the high possibility of his media aides coming up with stunts to counter a video released by the women leader in which she rained insults on the Governor following her defeat at the Borno north senatorial primary election which was won by the incumbent, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Although Kakinna said in her video that Senator Abubakar Kyari was loyalist of Senate President Bukola Saraki, series of media reports had it that Senator Abubakar Kyari regularly stood by the desires of the Presidency throughout the 8th Senate. Kyari was one of the Senators who added his signature to those who refused to give Saraki's led Leadership the power to veto President Buhari over the sequence of election.

The Senate under Saraki wanted to override the INEC by making the Presidential election come last so that the President would lack political influence over Governors and National assembly members because after their own elections, they can choose to work against the President. Some senators loyal to President Buhari, including Senator Abubakar Kyari stood by the President and ensured the Saraki led Senate did not succeed in changing the election sequence against the wish of President Buhari.