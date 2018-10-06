PDP Presidential Ticket: Tambuwal May Be Crowned In Port Harcourt

The die is cast and all is set for the October 7 – 8, 2018 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national convention in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, to pick its flagbearer for the 2019 presidential election.

However, the convention may turn out a mere crowning of the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal than elective primary, The Source has been told.

Multiple sources hinted that the event may be an almost walk over for the youthful Sokoto Governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives who returned to the PDP in July after a three year sojourn in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. It has been learnt that all PDP governors secretly met few days ago and resolved to back Tambuwal.

The governors, after extensive deliberations agreed the cap fits Tambuwal as he is one of the about four aspirants among the 12 PDP presidential aspirants without any blemish.

It could not be confirmed if Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo a loyal party man, who is also an aspirant was at the meeting. Well grounded, with solid education and credentials, many delegates seem also to be rooting for him. He is also without blemish.

Atiku: Confident.

But more delegates, allegedly on instructions from their governors may vote Tambuwal. For instance, Rivers state delegates have openly named the Sokoto governor as their choice. Also, on instructions from former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, The Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha, a very close friend of Tambuwal, Imo state delegates will vote for him. Ihedioha has already promised him 80 per cent of Imo delegates.

The APC- led federal government, allegedly acting through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, PDP sources inform, has concluded plans to arrest and file alleged corruption charges against any of the aspirants whose files are before it if chosen by the PDP.

As a sitting governor with immunity, the Governors agreed the alleged APC plot will have no effect on Tambuwal. Besides, his youthfulness is a plus.

The Northern political class, including serving and retired military chiefs, former Heads of state, influential monarchs and academics, this magazine gathered, have equally thrown their weight behind him.

It has also emerged that some APC governors and National Assembly members who are not happy with their party and things generally are secretly working for Tambuwal’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate and subsequently the next president. But, some other sources deny this, and confided in us: “If, indeed some APC governors are doing that, it is to encourage the PDP to avoid an Atiku Abubarkar choice who they think will give President Buhari a fight in every which way.”

Meanwhile, for the expected crowning of Tambuwal, about eight of the aspirants have, reportedly agreed to step down for him a few hours to the convention while two more will do so at the convention ground.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at press time, was still pressing ahead with his aspiration. A member of his camp who spoke to The Source was confident that his principal would spring spectacular political surprises at the convention. “Hold your breath, watch out and see how things will turn out in Port Harcourt. Many will be confounded; the ticket is Atiku’s to pick. Just watch out”, he told the magazine