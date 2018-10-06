APC Dissolves Zamfara Exco on eve of convention

The national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday evening dissolved the executive committee of the Zamfara state chapter of the party.

Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the party, disclosed in a statement.

The statement also warned Abdulaziz Yari, governor of the state, not to interfere in the primaries.

“All supposed party factions in Zamfara state stand dissolved,” the statement read.

“The NWC-inaugurated committee for Zamfara state is to conduct the governorship and legislative primaries in the state.

“Hence, the Zamfara State Governor, H.E. Alh. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari and the dissolved executives in the state should not interfere in the primary elections in the state.

“The governorship and legislative primaries will hold from Saturday, October 5, 2018 – Sunday, October 6, 2018.”

He said the panel inaugurated by the NWC would conduct the legislative and gubernatorial primaries which were rescheduled over controversies.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources and Zamfara State Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kabiru Marafa has described the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari as a saboteur in the party.

“We the true members of APC suspect a sabotage with other people that have actually lost relevance with the people because the closing date of all primaries by INEC is day after tomorrow, Sunday and up till now we are unable to conduct the gubernatorial primaries then we have senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly to do.

When asked who the saboteurs were, he said, “Certainly we have seen them, the governor and his people. He has lost relevance with the people, the people have spoken and he doesn’t want to accept the will of the people. Look at what he did day before yesterday (Wednesday), the chairman of the primaries saw the violence with his eyes, he saw what happened after several days of meeting now he cancelled the elections.

“Even when the results started trickling in, the governor was nowhere to be found but the governor came on air to say that he is the leader of the state, he is the Chief Security of the state. So, as far as he is concern the elections are going to continue tomorrow and that he is going to collate results. This is quite illegal and irresponsible with due respect. So that is capable of turning the state upside down.”

When reminded that the governor accused him of perpetrating brigandage in the state, he said, “If he said so, let him come with the facts and we come with the facts. You know facts don’t lie, these days you can’t do anything and go away with it.

“Even if you are urinating you have to be very careful your wife might be snapping, she might not be doing it to embarrass you but you know it is a culture today.”

On the way forward, Marafa said, “Primaries are entirely the responsibilities of political parties. So, as the man sent there said he has cancelled the primaries and the man came back to Abuja, so we are waiting for further directives from the national headquarters. I learnt as I was entering Abuja that they have formed another Committee that will go and conduct the primaries tomorrow. My job has been to assist the committee to do the best it can do, so I will continue to do that.”