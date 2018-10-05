Power Back In Maiduguri 8 Days After Blackout

Electricity supply has been restored in some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after eight days total blackout with many residents expressing joy as soon as the electricity was restored.

The State had been thrown into darkness since last week following what the electricity company described as a trip off after completion of annual maintenance works

“We are happy the light is back after a week of blackout in the state. It has been painful staying without electricity for a week and our businesses have been badly affected. Many of us have been using generator to power our machine and it is costly buying diesel for a week,” Abdullahi Ahmed, an iron bender said.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the electricity company responsible for power transmission weekend said electricity supply to the northeast States of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba due to “tripping on fault of the Jos-Gombe 330kV Transmission Line, which had just undergone Annual Scheduled Maintenance.

TCN through a statement by its General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, said the six Northeast States were affected by the blackout which occurred after the annual maintenance of the 330kV transmission line from Jos to Gombe.

After the completion of maintenance work by the combined engineering crew from Gombe and Jos Transmission Substations, the transmission line was reclosed and energized, however, the line tripped due to fault on it. The fault was immediately detected and rectified. Sources said electricity has also returned to other northeast States affected by the power shut down.