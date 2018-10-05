Group frowns at attacks on women during Osun rerun election

A nongovernmental organization in Osun State, Hope for Family Development Initiative (HFDI) has frowned at the manner pregnant women, nursing mothers and other people were brutalised in the violence that rocked the rerun of the gubernatorial election in seven polling units in Osun State on September 27th.

The Executive Director of HFDI, Mr Aremu Stephen while addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital today expressed fear that most women may be deterred from participating in the general election next year given their ugly experiences during rerun poll.

Aremu who championed the Stop Violence against Women in Politics (Stop-VAWIP) campaign prior to the election said his group sensitised the women in the state adequately before the election and that the turnout was impressive during the main election on September 22 but he condemned the violence during the rerun.

He said the preliminary analysis of incidences Around the 2018 Osun gubernatorial election, the Stop-VAWIP cases of violence against women during the election.

According tom, "The Stop-VAWIP campaign is an initiative that seeks to establish the link between gender-based electoral violence and the low level of participation of women in politics."

"Stop-VAWIP is a nationwide initiative led by National Democratic Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that supports and strengthens democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government."

"The events on the 27th were a far-cry from the prevalent peace on the 22nd. A disheartening case was reported of a pregnant woman who was brutally attacked while she was waiting to exercise her franchise. It was reported that she lost the pregnancy."

"With reports of gunshots at Alekuwodo area of Osogbo, it can be inferred that many were scared away from the polling centers. Several women were brutally attacked along with their husbands", Aremu said.