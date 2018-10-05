Busted: Gov. Okorocha, Son-in-law Procured Own Electoral Committee

While the grand plan by Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu to hold a fraudulent governorship primary election has failed flat as members of All Progressives Congress went about their businesses, disregarding and shunning the purported rescheduled governorship primary election.

In a desperate bid to install son-in-law, Governor Okorocha this evening at about 6:30 pm, arrived with procured unknown persons as election committee to conduct a kangaroo primary election whereas the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole had said during a press interview that they were still thinking on constituting a committee to handle Imo primary election controversy.

According to our Government House source, Governor Okorocha has asked urged all his followers to join move to Social Democratic Party (SDP) should Comrade Adams Oshiomole refuse to adopt his son-in-law.

Governor Okorocha had boasted in a meeting with his aides that Comrade Oshiomele is in his pocket and that he would always do his bidding, despite the fact he has made up his mind to destroy the party and move to his new party.

It will be recalled that the Coalition had revealed that Governor Okorocha had already closed his deal with SDP with a view to having his son-in-law fielded to contest 2019 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC Coalition had rejected Okorocha's self organised rescheduled primary elections, describing it as fraud borne out of desperation.