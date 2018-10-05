Osun: Dr Akin Ogunbiyi congratulates Wole Oke, 8 other PDP House of Reps candidates

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi today congratulated Hon. Wole Oke and other House of Representatives candidates of the party in the state.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Ismail Afolabi, Ogunbiyi described the emergence of Wole Oke from Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency as plus for the party.

He also congratulated Hon. Mudasiru Lukman (Iwo Federal Constituency), Hon. Bamidele Salaam (Ede Federal Constituency), Hon. Oladapo Adelowokan (Ijesa South Federal Constituency, Otunba Bimbo Ajilesoro (Ife Federal Constituency), Alhaji Moruf Adewale (Osogbo, Federal Constituency), Hon. Soji Adetunji (Ifelodun Federal Constituency), Dr. Kolapo Akinroye (Irewole Federal Constituency) and Hon. Clement Akanni (Ila Federal Constituency).

Ogunbiyi stated that the candidates have increased ability to understand and relate to people of the state.

He added that the people are aware of the personality of the PDP candidates, including their values and beliefs, saying that they are not biased when processing self-relevant information.

The PDP chieftain further described the candidates as exemplary leaders with required skills to make worthy representation. He applauded the party leadership, electoral panels and delegates and particularly congratulated the entire PDP family over the success of the party primaries that produced the candidates.

Ogunbiyi charged other contestants to join hands with the candidates to give the party victory in elections next year.