APGA senatorial primary: Bianca Ojukwu loses to Ukachukwu

Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has lost her bid to pick the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South constituency.

Bianca, who is a former Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, lost the senatorial bid after she was defeated by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

Ukachukwu won the APGA primary election by polling 211 votes to defeat Bianca who scored 177 votes.

The late Ojukwu's widow and anointed candidate of Governor Willie Obiano lost the primary election that held at the Township Stadium in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the ex-beauty queen had escaped death after some gunmen briefly interrupted the primary election on Wednesday.

The hoodlums were said to have shot several bullets and dispersed delegates and candidates present at the venue before the situation was later salvaged by police in the state.