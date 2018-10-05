Stop Preaching Boycott,Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) tells IPOB

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has faulted the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB over calls for election boycott. BNYL said that the leadership of the movement met in Calabar on the 28 September where they insisted that the people of the South South and South East will participate in the general election. Reacting to IPOB recent statement on boycott, BNYL Leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard warned of consequences of election and census boycott in the region. "It is wrong to tell our people to boycott election, census and every political activities in the South East and South South.

Those preaching boycott, are they ready to occupy the Government Houses and political offices in the East because I don't see any sense after boycotting a Fulani loyalist will take over all political structures and use that to intimidate our people. Let's not embark on actions that will expose us to public ridicule.

Biafra itself is part of Political activities, because its involves political emancipation". BNYL also reacted on IPOB proposed referendum for November, "they should know that referendum does not work without being politically and economically in control of your land.

How many Biafra loyalists are in authority, but you have the Miyetti Allah and Boko Haram in Government offices and they are in control of the Military, this struggle is far beyond agitations. Miyetti Allah are warming up to impose their loyalists on us in our region, and our boycott will only pave way for that, and when that happens we should expect more Python Dances.

We can push those who are hindrance to our cause aside and bring fresh bloods in using every means. We cannot boycott the political class in this struggle". He also said that even if the Igbos decide to boycott election, the South South are yet to be convinced as to what benefit it will add to the movement. "Not all the Igbos have been convinced of what effect the action will benefit us, let alone the rest tribes in the South South".