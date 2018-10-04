Gov Shettima Picks APC Borno Central Senate Ticket

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has finally clinched the 2019 APC Borno Central Senate Ticket at the senatorial primary election which was held Wednesday overnight to Thursday morning and the results announced Thursday afternoon by the Chairman, APC Borno State Electoral Committee Hon. Ahmad El-Marzuq

The Chairman said Governor Kashim Shettima won the Borno central senatorial primary election having scored 2,735 votes to defeat his only opponent; Alhaji Ali Wurge who got 5 votes.

He said the total delegates accredited for the Borno central senatorial primary election were 2, 740 delegates while Kashim Shettima got 2735 and his opponent, Ali Wurge got 5 votes.

In his acceptance speech shortly after the official declaration of primary election results, Governor Kashim Shettima expressed his appreciation to all the delegates, party stakeholders, electoral committee, security agencies and also thanked his co -contestant as well as all his supporters for their solidarity and confidence reposed in him.

He promised to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in him, protect, promote and preserve the trust and confidence reposed in Insha Allah.

Surprisingly, the serving Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district at the National Assembly , Senator Bakaka Bashir Garbai who was also a Gubernatorial Aspirant at the just concluded APC Governorship primary election and among the 14 Aspirants that stepped down for Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was the Polling Agent of Governor Kashim Shettima at the APC Borno Central Senatorial primary election.