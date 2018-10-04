Message to Guests & Supporters of the AHRC Community Dinner Reception and Forum tomorrow, Friday October 5, 2018, please arrive no later than 6:00 p.m.:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its warm appreciation to the generous supporters of the AHRC Community Dinner Reception & Educational Forum "Together, Against Hate, Violence & Terror- Confronting Human-Made Disasters and Countering Hate" that will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn. The event is primarily limited to its invitees and supporters.

AHRC-USA kindly asks the reception's invitees and supporters to arrive no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct 5th. Arriving on time will help us proceed with the program on time as well as it will help our Meet & Greet volunteers to better assist all expected guests to their seats.

AHRC is delighted to announce that it expects a full house. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated.

Special Call and Invite to the Media to Join and Cover the AHRC Reception:

The unfortunate incidents and crimes of mass-shootings are on the rise. Very often, we are reminded with a sad and tragic event of such nature around and across the nation. AHRC team prepared a remarkable program and a set of distinguished speakers who will address the rapidly growing and ongoing challenge of acts of hate and violence that make mass violence a local, national and international concern.

The Program will include, Brigadier General (ret) Michael C. H. McDaniel Reception's Guest Speaker as well as special guests remarks by Mr. Mathew Schneider, US Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan; Mr. Timothy Water Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI National Security Unit; Inspector Glen Miller, OPP-Canada; Dr. Imam Ashmat Salie, Founding Director of Islamic studies at Oakland University & UD Mercy and the young and youth perspective. City of Dearborn Mayor J. O'Reilly and the Hon. Brenda Jones, President of Detroit City Council will deliver remarks welcoming the Reception's guests to the city of Dearborn.

This year's program reflects diverse perspectives and views regarding this growing challenge. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) has always advocated for effective engagement and partnership between communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them.