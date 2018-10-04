School: A Big Cage In Nigeria

May I begin this public essay with the story of a young man who was told by the mother to make sure that he becomes happy in life. When the young man began to school, he was asked what he wanted to become by one of his teachers and he said "I want to become happy". The teacher said "You probably don't understand my question." and the boy said "Sir, you probably don't understand life".

School in the Nigerian society today is not linked to fulfilment and is greatly distanced from passion and this has resulted in identity crisis. This problem plays out in two ways; the home and the school itself. In the home factor, parents have made themselves path and destiny choosers for their children. Children have become a tool in the hands of parents for actualising the parents' dreams: Junior, I want you to study law! Junior, who is rather designed by his creator to assemble and dismantle and who will therefore find fulfilment in being an engineer, goes to study law as desired by the father. Another way this problem plays out at home is to have parents who though will not tell you what to study but of course know what you cannot study: Junior, you can study whatever you like but not Theatre Arts. That course is for dullards and those who do not know what they want in life". So Junior who loves to dance, act and make people happy has to become a newscaster.

In schools, especially government schools, the destinies of students are graded by the results of their junior school West African Examination Council (WAEC) result. The brilliant students should proceed to sciences, the averagely brilliant ones should will go to the commercial department and the not so brilliant and playful ones should, of course, be admitted to arts. At the University level, we cannot measure our mental development or even tell what we need these courses for in real life. The final stage of learning is application. We do not have a grasp of these theoretical concepts not to say we would apply them. The world will notice anyone who learns tailoring for one year and cannot sew but nobody notices when an undergraduate of English cannot define preposition or when a final year computer engineering student cannot handle any computer programme.

From home to school, SCHOOLING has to be redefined. A timetable and plan is drawn for children's lives outside their zeal and potential. The society has assigned roles to youngsters based on their perception of brilliance: the brilliant ones in arts should sudy law or mass communication, the brilliant ones in commercial classes should study accounting and the brilliant ones in sciences should study medicine or engineering.

This is a call to all, that it is essential to put the child's passion and ability into consideration in guiding them. Parents are to guide and not to choose paths for their children. Dear father, education is a life long process; you surely are not too old to study law. You can achieve that for yourself and need not compel your child to. Dear mother, dancing and acting are not for prostitutes. Let your children study theatre arts if that is where their joy lies. Beloved school owners, sciences is not for the brilliant students and arts is not dullards; we just are differently gifted. School should consolidate our potentials. There should exist a synergy between the gift of a child and how they are schooled. Every child is gifted. The task is to help them identify their paths in line with their potentials. A school should be a place where the GIFTS of PEOPLE ARE DEVELOPED, not where we go for certification.

(c) 2018 Ganiu Abisoye Bamgbose (GAB) is a Doctoral candidate, Department of English, University of Ibadan