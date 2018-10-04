Speech by Forum of MOSOP Chapter Leaders Call for a Change in the MOSOP Leadership

Gentlemen of the press

Today, we embark on this very peaceful and public protest to draw attention to the precarious and unacceptable situation within the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) where the current leadership under Legborsi Saro Pyagbara has attempted to turn tyrannical and disregard the constitution of MOSOP and its democratic principles.

Watch the Video of the address delivered by the chapter leaders

As you may be aware, the tenure of the present leadership of MOSOP ends on December 31, 2018. As demanded by the constitution, elections should be conducted to usher in a new leadership. This, unfortunately has not been done as the current president, Legborsi Pyagbara has opted to frustrate the conduct of elections in order to possibly elongate his tenure.

We as the chapter leaders of MOSOP, representing over 200 Ogoni communities and coordinators of the activities of MOSOP in all Ogoni villages and do hereby condemn this move and call for the election processes to commence immediately. We affirm our commitment and determination to protect the constitution of MOSOP and to advance the rights of the Ogoni people as demanded in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

Watch more videos from the protest

If within three days from today, an electoral committee is not constituted by the Steering Committee, we will take further peaceful steps to protect our rights to choose our leaders.

We thank you and urge you all to continue to stand by us and our people as we move to ensure that the sacrifices of our martyrs do not go in vain.

Thank You and God bless you.

ALUTA CONTINUA, VICTORIA ASATA

Signed on behalf of the Forum of Chapter Leaders of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People:

Chief Sunday Ndee

Comrade Bakor Bob Mawell

Comrade Nnah Barikor

Comrade Gbenenee Friday

Comrade Doneh Dum Foster

Chief Engr. Friday S. Eedee

Pastor Obidiah Ade-e Baah