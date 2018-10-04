Delta Reps Priamries: Mrakpor, Elumelu In Media War

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Aniocha/Oshimli federal constituency primaries held at the Cenotaph, Asaba, Delta State capital has continued to generate controversies between the two contesters, Mrs Onyemeachi Joan Mrapkor and Ndudi Elumelu, as both gives contradictory figures.

The incumbent member of the House of Representatives claimed that to the best of her knowledge, there was no primary election while the former member asserted that he won the election as the people had decided.

Mrakpor, while addressing the press Thursday at her Asaba residence claimed that Ndudi, induced the delegates with $1500 and food, alleging that her opponent also engaged the delegates from the four local government in an open campaign after he casted his vote.

“I don’t think Nigeria is made for special breed, anybody can decide to be lawless, in all of these I stayed back because I know that despite the millions of naira my people were still going to vote for me”, she hinted.

She claimed further that at the time she counted 230 votes casted for her that was when her counting ended, stressing that the first argument started when she discovered lots of ballot papers with her names boldly written on them stocked under the ballot box.

“Later, I heard that they ascribed 266 to him. If you accredited 481 and you already said I have 226 and now you are saying he has 266, Onwusanya, has 13 Ike Nwondiegun, had 1, if you add their 14; if it is 1 to my own 226 and you add the void votes, I will be on 253 and if you put 253 and 266 what number will you have. By their own number, If you remove my number, Ndudi will have 222. So where they got their 266 from, I wouldn’t know”.

In his swift reaction at Orchid hotel where he addressed newsmen, Ndudi, said he was not in the race to create enmity with anybody, “because PDP as far as I am concern is a one family affair”.

Elumelu, hinted that to ensure a rancor free primaries, delegates should be recounted to ensure that it tally with the initial accreditation, “I went further to talk to the security agencies there that there was need for them to block the back of the last person standing like what we experienced in other elections so that we can have watertight of those claiming that they are delegates”.

“In the course of the sorting out of the votes, I was already aware of my own total votes that the people voted for me because when they were sorting out, I was jotting it down. Now they counted the first who got 1, counted the second person who got 13, they counted the third person who is my sister who got 226 and they were about counting mine before she walked down to them”, noting that the decision of the people should count.

“It is only one person that can be chosen, what I will beg them is that it has come and gone. We should live beyond personal interest and look at the party, respect for the governor who accepted to give Deltans and Nigerians in its entirety free and fair primaries”.

Meanwhile news reaching our news desk has it that a rerun has been scheduled for Friday 5th October 2018.