2019: Osun Central youths insist on Dr Ajibola Basiru as new Senator

The youths from Osun Central Senatorial District have appealed to Senator Sola Adeyeye to return home and retire so as to allow Dr Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru to go to the Senate and offer more quality representation for the people of Osun central.

The youths under the aegis of Osun Central Progressive Front while addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital said Adeyeye performed well in the two terms he has spent in the state but they insisted that he should pave way for Ajibola Basiru, popular known as SRJ to be their next Senator.

The Convener of the group, Comrade Ebby Olusegun Ige who spoke on behalf of all members said Ajibola Basiru who is the current Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State has the capacity and capability to represent Osun central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

According to a statement jointly signed by Ebby Olusegun Ige and the General Secretary of the group, Comrade Badru Asimiyu Olawale, the Osun Central Progressive Youth Front said having reviewed the current situation, they discovered that there is urgent need for effective legislation as a critical tool to enhance development and ensure the sustenance and stability of nation's democracy.

The statement reads: "The current political trend dictates that the National assembly should be peopled by Sincere, honest, vibrant, articulate, people centered personalities. Situations in which the National Assembly closes down for months as an escape strategy to prevent engagement with real issues is the height of irresponsibility in the hallowed chambers."

"Nigeria cannot afford to recycle the same set of lawmakers or people without pedigree and expect a good result. We have observed political activities in Osun Central Senatorial District with keen interest. Over the years, Osun Central Senatorial District has been blessed with vibrant, active and articulate senators from the progressive trend."

"Senator Bayo Salami was actively involved in key legislations which contribute in no small measure to the successes recorded in the history of the past republic. One cannot forget in a hurry, the commendable roles played by the current senator Prof. Adeyeye in bringing down the ignoble third term bid of President Olusegun Obasanjo and his loyalty and commitment to the cause of the progressive block in Nigeria."

"After an intensive research across the length and breadth of the senatorial District, Ajibola Bashiru emerged as the only credible option for us as youths who are critical stakeholders in the future of our Senatorial District for the following reasons".

"Ajibola Bashiru has been the only candidate from the central that worked beyond mere posting and pasting of posters. He has a clear agenda which is well articulated in his pact with the people of the senatorial District. This portrays him as the most committed aspirant to party ideals and the most prepared for the job."

"Ajibola Bashiru has practically demonstrated his passion for inclusiveness of the marginalized strata of the society as evident by been the driving force of youth inclusion in governance structures across and beyond the senatorial District."

"Ajibola Bashiru has been a staunch advocate for Social and economic justice for the downtrodden as evidenced by his empathetic and philanthropic gestures. Ajibola Bashiru amongst others is the most popular candidate for the office been the most loved by the majority his constituents.".

"Ajibola Bashiru has a good grasp of the issues requiring proactive legislations; he is Energetic, vibrant, knowledgeable, articulate and also have the requisite exposure to guarantee good legislation in the interest of progressive ideals and the fire of Nigeria."

"We hereby adopt Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru as our Senatorial candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District."

The group said the Osun central deserves the best and that they cannot afford to take chances with key decisions relating to their future.