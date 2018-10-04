Group demands Oshiomole's resignation, ask Buhari to call Osinbajo to order over Ogun Governorship

A coalition of Civil Society groups, known as the Pro-Democracy Alliance has demanded for the immediate resignation of Comrade Adams Oshiomole, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as it also asked on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Vice Yemi Osinbajo to order, over what the group described as their 'undemocratic' roles in the conduct of the Ogun State Gubernatorial primary of the APC, which the group affirmed was won, by Honorable Abdulkadri Adekunle Akinlade.

The group at a Press Conference addressed in Lagos on Thursday, blasted the national chairman, Comrade Oshiomole, for orchestrating a ‘show of shame’ in disregard of the democratic decision of members of the APC, in the State, who on Tuesday, overwhelmingly voted for Honorable Akinlade as the party's flag bearer in the forthcoming 2019 governorship election in the State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Olusegun Soyoye accompanied by other leaders of the group said it is sad, that those who were entrusted with positions of high responsibility such as the National Chairman and even the Vice President of the country, have proven to be incapable, while also employing every undemocratic means, to undermine the democratic decision of the people of Ogun State, by desperately attempting to foist an aspirant, who came in 3rd position, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, on the party, through illegal means.

The group further said the infamous role of the APC National Chairman, who is in active connivance with VP Yemi Osinbajo, clearly negates the principles upon which the APC as a party, was formed and pursuant to which it has become a party of choice to Nigerians, particularly the people of Ogun State.

"For the purpose of clarity, and we wish to inform you that we active monitored the Ogun State gubernatorial primary on Tuesday 2nd October, 2018, where members of the APC in the State voted Honorable Abdul-kadri Akinlade with a total of 190,987 votes, Mr Jimi Lawal in second position with 5,046 votes, Dapo Abiodun with 3,648 votes, among others. We were therefore taken aback, when on Wednesday, the Muhammad Ndabawa-led electoral committee sent to Ogun State by the National Working Committee(NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC), which has made itself unavailable since arriving the State, rose from the comfort of their Hotel rooms, to announce Mr. Dapo Abiodun, as the winner of the Ogun State governorship primaries, without any election, held to the contrary, in any part of Ogun State, on Wednesday. We condemn this shenanigan of a very few, who are out to hijack an otherwise peaceful and successful primaries, just for reasons of personal aggrandisement, as we hereby call on members of APC and all lovers of democracy, to resist it"

The group therefore called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and other well meaning members of the party to direct Comrade Oshiomole and Vice President Osinbajo, to immediately hands off their interference in the outcome of the Ogun gubernatorial primary, and respect the choice of members of the party, over whom should be its flag bearer.