Army Assures Farmers Of Food Security

The Nigerian Army has assured legitimate rice farmers and millers of food security in the country.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, gave the assurance yesterday during a visit by members of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Borno State Chapter, to the Headquarters 7 Division in Maiduguri.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7Divisiin, Nigerian Army Maiduguri said in a statement that the GOC said that, rice farmers were critical partners in the sustenance of the country’s economy. He assured RIFAN of security support while charging them to be law abiding and diligent in their operations.

The Acting GOC enjoined them to ensure due diligence in clearance of their products with other sister security agencies particularly with Nigeria Customs Service.

Earlier, the Chairman of RIFAN Borno State Chapter, Alhaji Bulama Maina Mohammed stated that, the Association is the largest stakeholder in rice production in Nigeria.

He added that the RIFAN had come to solicit security support for movement of their product and services.

General Bulama Biu also commended the Nigerian Army for restoring peace and security in the North East and assured of the Association's cooperation.

The Chairman was accompanied by the Vice Chairman Bukar Modu Yari and Managing Director of Coplad Mills Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Kyeri Goni Ali, among others.