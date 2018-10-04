shooting recorded in Rivers PDP Reps primary

THERE were sporadic shootings in Okehi, the headquarters of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the Peoples Democratic Party was holding one of the House of Representatives’ primaries.

Our correspondent gathered that a group of persons suspected to be political thugs had gained entry into the venue of the exercise and later engaged one another in a hot argument.

A source from the area, who identified himself as Benson, explained that some members of the party had allegedly come with some thugs to the venue.

The source disclosed that some of the thugs tied objects suspected to be charms during the shooting, which was ostensibly targeted at scaring people away.

It was gathered that the shooting, which lasted for about 15 minutes, caused confusion during the primary, where the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Jerome Eke, was to slug it out with another PDP chieftain, Ephraim Uzi.

“The incident happened at the council secretariat in Okehi, the venue of Etche PDP House of Representatives’ primary. The incident started at about 6 pm; some members of the party were said to have come in with thugs.”