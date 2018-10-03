Pay No Heed To Mischief Makers, Saboteurs Of True Democracy --- Akegwure

Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) aspirant, under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , Mr Israel Okpure Akegwure, has said that he is still very much in the race and never backed out.

The aspirant gave the disclosure Tuesday in Ozoro during an interview with journalists, stating that “I am sorry I have been unavailable for the past two days, as I had some personal issues to attend to, but I am fully back now, and ready to run the race with grace to the finish line, so saddle up your horses, and let's win this together for Isoko North. Let us make history together, and make Isoko North great again. God bless you all”.

Mr Akegwure further stressed that the entire public should, “Please pay no heed to mischief makers and saboteurs of true democracy, adding that “I never back out from a fight, and wouldn't start now”, reassured his supporters that he would not let them down, adding that he is very ready to win the primaries.