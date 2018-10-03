Delta APC expels controversial Senator Omo-Agege

The Delta state APC Wednesday expelled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from its ranks following several instances of harassment and manipulation by the controversial politician.

“His continued membership is at complete odds with our collective values of solidarity, tolerance and respect,” a senior party member said.

The party at an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee ( SWC ) led by Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo, took a decision to expel Senator Ovie Omo Agege for his continuing anti-party activities that has remained unabated, the party said in a statement obtained by Per Second News.

” The latest of such activities relates to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries. The manipulation and tampering of delegates lists and the use of thugs to harass and deprive authentic delegates from access to primaries venues; all that in conjunction with Prophet Jones Erue and others who have earlier been expelled from our party.”

“The expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is with immediate effect. The SWC also resolved to petition the Security services including the Police and DSS to arrest and prosecute Senator Omo-Agege, Prophet Jones Erue and others for impersonation and others actions calculated to breach public peace.

The two main factions of the party are divided along support for Olorogun Otega Emerhor on one side and the pair of Olorogun Great Ogboru/Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on the other side.

