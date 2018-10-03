Anambra South senate ticket: Coast may be clear for Bianca Ojukwu as APGA disqualifies Ifeanyi Ubah

Chris Ubah wins PDP senate ticket while his brother Andy Ubah wins in APC

Anambra South The coast appears to be clear for the senatorial ambition of Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late leader of the late leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the party has announced the disqualification of businessman-turned-politician, Ifeanyi Ubah, from contesting for the Anambra South senatorial ticket.

Ubah who contested with Gov Willie Obiano for the governorship seat of the state in 2013 under the platform of the peoples Democratic Party later switched to APGA, and had not hidden his aspiration for the senatorial seat of Anambra South constituency.

His disqualification came few days after a voice recording of the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, assuring Ubah of a senatorial ticket on the platform of the party, if he could stop working from the sideline and help to deliver the governor for the second term, was released to the general public.

Ubah's disqualification was contained in a document signed by the APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, who said that Ubah was disqualified from running because he failed to get a waiver.

The document titled “Outcome of the National Screening of APGA in Anambra State” showed that while other candidates were cleared, Ifeanyi Ubah was disqualified.

The billionaire oil and gas entrepreneur had said while making the switch that APGA represented the only political platform that could make the voice of Ndigbo to heard.

He said, “If the Igbo people do not wish to lose their name in Nigeria, then they must join the APGA. APGA is the only Igbo institution today that is standing, that is recognised by the Nigeria constitution.

“Again, I supported Willie Obiano because he was being unduly victimised by people who had had their turn long ago in governance. What I didn't like was that a former state governor was throwing his weight around as the king maker in Anambra.

“If you go to states around the country, you will realise that those who have had their time as governors have all carried on with their lives, leaving their successors to have their time. But here, a former governor did not want to retire.

“That was why I decided to join the battle for APGA. Ohaneze, Aka Ikenga and the rest are all pressure groups, the one that is recognised is APGA. The name of Igbo will not go underneath, already we are waiting to deliver Umeh for Senate this January. By 2019 we will replicate same in states in the south east.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Chris Uba, defeated two other aspirants to emerge the party's candidate for Anambra South senatorial zone.

He polled 931 votes to emerge winner against Chief Chuma Nzeribe, who scored no vote and Dr. Obinna Uzor at a distant second with twenty votes.

Uba's brother, Andy Uba, a two-time serving Senator currently representing the zone at the Senate under the umbrella of All Progressive Congress (APC), also sailed through the primaries.