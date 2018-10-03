Petrol tanker explodes, burns seven vehicles in Lagos

No fewer than seven vehicles were burnt on Tuesday morning when a petrol tanker spilled its content and exploded at Barracks Bus Stop, opposite the Ojo Military Cantonment, along the Lagos-Badagry express road.

The fire, which began at about 5am, destroyed a Mack trailer conveying crates of drinks from Intercontinental Breweries. The fire also gutted a station wagon Peugeot, one Space bus, a Toyota Hummer jeep, a Mazda bus, a trailer container with food products from Delta State and an empty Mack truck.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ja’faru Anka, who was at the scene of the inferno, said, “I arrived at the scene few minutes after 5am and as you can see, I am working with my team to clear up terrific traffic build-up.”

