Man killed 75-year-old retired banker to steal recharge card

A 75-year-old retired banker, Pa Ojo Isaac Durojaiye has been killed by a 23-year-old man, Olatunji Julius who robbed the deceased and carted away recharge card, cash and red oil.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye told The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo that the suspect robbed the old man in his house and stole N3,000, recharge card worth N3,000.

The incident happened at Imesi-Ile in Obokun local government area of Osun state and caused serious confusion in the ancient community.

The CP paraded the suspect in Osogbo on Tuesday at the police headquarters. The police chief said Julius ran to Ekiti state after committing the crime.

The police chief said policemen eventually arrested the suspect and that he has confessed to the crime. The CP said he would face the full wrath of the law.

While speaking, there was no sign of remorse in the suspect. Julius confirmed that he robbed the old man and stole N3,000 cash, recharge card and the red oil.

The suspect said he did not intend to kill the man but he did so because the man saw his face and recognised him

His words "That man was like a father to me. In fact, I can even say that he was my father. He was nice to me. I robbed him that day and took his money. He was selling recharge cards and I stole N3, 000 and recharge card of N3,000. I also stole his red oil which is 25 liters.."

"I didn't plan to kill him. I have no reason to kill him but I killed him because he saw my face and he knew that I was the one. Since, he recognised me, I cannot just leave him. That was why I killed him so that I will not be caught."