APC suspends Imo governorship primaries indefinitely

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Imo State Governorship primaries indefinitely.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement.

He also announced the postponement of the party's Senate primaries in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

The party further revealed that it has not cleared the former Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Suleiman Abba, to contest APC Jigawa South Senatorial District Primaries.

Suleiman Abba's name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants.