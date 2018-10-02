Ihedioha wins Imo PDP governorship ticket

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha ,has emerged winner of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Imo.

Ihedioha won the contest with a total of 1,723 votes to defeat the Senator representing Imo East senatorial zone, Mr Samuel Anyanwu, who came 2nd with a total of 1,282 votes.

Announcing the results, the returning officer, Mr Emma Nwala, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed in various ways to the success of the electoral process.

“I am most grateful to all security personnel for their painstaking commitment to the security of lives and materials all through the night and on till this morning.

” Also, I thank all aspirants, delegates and officials for conducting themselves properly.

“With the power vested on me as returning officer, I hereby declare Emeka Ihedioha the winner and flag bearer of the PDP in Imo for the 2019 governorship election, ” Nwala he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which was originally scheduled to hold on Tuesday Oct. 2 started at 4.00p.m on Monday and ended at 4.30a.m on Tuesday at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre, Owerri.

The exercise which was largely peaceful, hitch-free and transparent had over 3,000 delegates drawn from the 27 local government areas in the state participating.

The party adopted the indirect primaries with delegates casting their votes in alphabetical order of their senatorial zones – Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri zones.

Other aspirants who participated in the process are: former senator representing Okigwe senatorial zone, Mr Athan Achonu, who scored 63 votes, Prof. Jude Njoku, 21votes, Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN), 7 votes and Mr Chukwuemeka Ezeji, 1 vote.

