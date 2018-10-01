Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum Acceptance Speech Monday , 30th September 2018

MY ACCEPTANCE SPEECH ON THE OCCASION OF MY NOMINATION AS THE FLAG-BEARER OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) FOR THE 2019 GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

A'uzu billahi minash shaithani rajim, Bismillahi Rahmani Rahim!

PROTOCOL

Permit me to start by expressing gratitude to the Almighty Allah, the giver and taker of power and life itself. I am grateful to Allah for making it possible for us to be here and to witness this important day in the life of our party, Our dear Borno State and to my life as an individual.

I am by this nomination, deeply humbled and with gratitude to the Almighty Allah, I, Babagana Umara Zulum hereby accept my nomination as candidate of the APC for the 2019 Governorship election in Borno State. Thank you! Thank you! and thank you, once again!

Your Excellencies, my choice as flag bearer of the potentially victorious APC, insha'Allah, conveys two messages to me. On the surface, the nomination is a depiction of trust, acceptability and an opportunity to serve. Beyond the surface however, the nomination is an overwhelming challenge and a big burden. Trust, ladies and gentlemen, is always a big burden to me. I am normally restless when I am trusted. I work very hard in trying to justify trust. I think what makes today's nomination an even bigger challenge to me, is the extraordinary qualities of the Governor I am being entrusted to succeed.

Ladies and gentlemen, I will please like all of us to reflect on the challenges Borno State has faced. I will like us to reflect on all the issues from hundreds of attacks by Boko Haram to the internal displacement. The humanitarian crisis from 2013 to 2016. The security interventions and to all the different political battles won by Governor Kashim Shettima. If we reflect on all these, we must accept the incontrovertible fact that Governor Kashim Shettima has handled Borno with extraordinary competence. And if we acknowledge this fact, we will all come to a conclusion that stepping into the shoes of Governor Kashim Shettima will not be an easy task. I am however confident that with the mentoring I have received and will hopefully continue to get from His Excellency, we shall insha'Allah, work together with all of you here to complete the task of rebuilding and repositioning Borno State towards a better future.

I have been privileged to serve in two capacities under His Excellency, the Governor. I was rector of Ramat Polytechnic and later Commissioner. In both instances, I have seen in Kashim Shettima, what it means to be leader that has genuine love and dedication to his people. I am grateful to His Excellency for the opportunity to serve. I am grateful to everyone who helped me to succeed. I am particularly grateful to our President, Commander In Chief ; Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, under whose efforts, Borno is getting the peace that is aiding an aggressive rebuilding and restoration under our visionary Governor.

Ladies and gentlemen, permit me to thank the leadership of our great party the APC at the National, State, local government and ward levels for their untiring struggles and support. I will like to pay respect and sincere appreciation to the leadership of our great party in the State led by Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori for his contributions to our democracy in Borno State and rest of Nigeria.

My special appreciation goes to our delegates for their sacrifices, steadfastness in carrying out their party obligations.

I appreciate and commend the doggedness, sportsmanship and commitment of fellow aspirants who are all eminently qualified to bear the flag of our great party. I salute your individual courage and thank you all for sportsmanship. I will count on your support individually and collectively as we move to the general election. Be rest assured that in line with our party policies and mandates, we shall have extensive consultations with all of you so that collectively, we shall continue with the giant strides achieved by of our great leader Hon Kashim Shettima and move Borno forward.

As your candidate and potential Governor, insha'Allah, I solemnly pledge to strengthen and broaden the foundation already laid by His Excellency, Kashim Shettima in ensuring that his efforts of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettling of displaced communities is aggressively sustained. It is indeed my plan to continue with his broad-base approach to governance that puts the interest of the people of Borno State first in everything that we do. From the north to central and to the south of Borno, to all tribes and groups of our land, we shall continue on the very path of fairness that has already been laid and build upon the foundation of deep love and mutual respect for each other. I am particularly indebted to my colleagues that withdrew last night from the contest in other to pave way for my success.

Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, everyone knows that we are currently living in interesting but particularly challenging times in the northeast of Nigeria especially Borno State. We are known for peace. Our people are known for commerce, for trade, for Agriculture and strong adherent to our faith in Allah. We must continue the efforts already laid in bringing back the glory of our state. Our Governor has already proved endless possibilities in Borno. When you extend support to us, I believe it is possible to fly Borno, insha'Allah.

As His Excellency has always said, Borno has seen the darkest side of history. No one in all good conscience can completely trace how we got into the current challenge. One thing is however clear. We have gone through tough and painful period. This administration stood up strongly to bring back peace and prosperity for our people by rebuilding what was destroyed. If voted in, we shall Bi iznillah, continue on the path of rebuilding and reconstructing our communities. No nation or group of people can truly be free from the shackles of poverty, disease and conflict without quality and affordable education. There is no substitute to knowledge. Everything is easy with sound knowledge. As a Professor by Allah's grace, I have a natural affinity with education. We shall sustain and build efforts already established in terms of education and expand the scope of possibilities for our youths. We will support our people to increase their access to good knowledge for the benefit of Borno State.

Given the fact the no one benefits in an atmosphere of chaos, our collective survival as a people and as a race depends on our resolve to find and keep lasting peace. Together we shall continue with the ambitious project of moving Borno State to the path of prosperity and peace. We will strengthen the faith of our people in the leadership by providing good quality services and being accountable to the populace.

With all these said, I would like to thank all of you again for providing the necessary support for the initial steps needed to achieve these plans through the nomination given to me. This is the beginning of a relationship of trust (amana) and if voted into office, I will continue to count on your support along the way in mobilising our support base so that collective we can all succeed.

Although elections or electioneering by its very nature is a contest between parties, we should never forget that we are one people before, during and after the election. We cannot afford to create additional chaos given the current challenge we already faced in our land.

Finally, I wish to once again, express my profound gratitude to His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, our great party leaders, our royal fathers, elder statesmen, members of the National and State assemblies, labour and trade unions, our teeming supporters (women and youth) and the good people of Borno State for their support and prayers.

We once again, thank the almighty Allah for making our primary election peacefully and we pray that Allah returns all our delegates, officials and everyone to their respective homes in safety and in good health.

Long live our great party, APC

Long Live President Muhammadu Buhari

Long Live Hon Kashim Shettima

Long live our beloved State, Borno and our dear country, Nigeria!