Imo Deputy Governor Commends Apc Coalition Leaders, Aspirants Over His Election As Owerri Zone Consensus Guber Aspirant

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has heartily commended the leadership guber aspirants of the Coalition of the Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress for electing him as Owerri zone consensus aspirant for the APC primary election.

The commendation was contained in a press release signed by the Administrative Secretary of Project Madumere 2019, Dr. Chris Nwaike.

Prince Madumere thanked all the aspirants for their spirit of sportsmanship, assuring them of a united front to retrieve the State and restore the dignity of the people.



Dr. Chris Nwaike

Administrative Secretary

Project Madumere 2019

