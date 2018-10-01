APC governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa Moved To New Dates

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has postponed the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

It also changed the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states from indirect to direct Primaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena. No reason was however given for the action.

According to the statement, Lagos Governorship Primaries will hold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 while those of Enugu and Adamawa Direct governorship Primaries are billed to hold on Thursday, October 4, 2018