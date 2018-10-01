TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 1 October 2018 11:09 CET

APC governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa Moved To New Dates

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has postponed the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

It also changed the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states from indirect to direct Primaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena. No reason was however given for the action.

According to the statement, Lagos Governorship Primaries will hold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 while those of Enugu and Adamawa Direct governorship Primaries are billed to hold on Thursday, October 4, 2018


‘Failure is nature's plan to prepare you for great responsibilities.’
By: Napoleon Hill

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists