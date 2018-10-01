TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 1 October 2018 09:49 CET

Apc Expels Alh. Ishola Balogun-fulani Led Kwara State Executive
* Reschedule Governorship Primaries In Ogun, Zamfara. Bauchi, Abia States To Monday Announce Schedule of Activities for Osun, Kwara Direct Primaries

By APC
September 30, 2018 - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the Alh. Ishola Balogun-Fulani led Kwara State executive from the Party.

The NWC has also rescheduled governorship primaries in Ogun, Zamfara. Bauchi and Abia States to Monday.

Kwara State schedule of activities are scheduled as follows:

Monday, October 1st, 2018 – House of Assembly Screening

Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 – Senate Primary
Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 – House of Representatives Primary

Thursday, October 4th, 2018 – Governorship Primary

Friday, October 5th, 2018 – House of Assembly Primary

Osun State schedule of activities are scheduled as follows:

Monday, October 1st, 2018 to Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 - House of Assembly Screening

Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 - House of Assembly Primary

Thursday, October 4th, 2018 - House of Representatives Primary

Friday, October 5th, 2018 - Senate Primary
SIGNED:
Mr. Yekini Nabena
Ag. National Publicity Secretary


