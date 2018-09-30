Unclaimed Persons of Nigerian/Ghanian Descent in USA

The below deceased persons may have relatives in Nigeria or Ghana. They remain unclaimed by their next of kin who may be unaware. It may be worthwhile to get the information known so that their relatives can be at least aware and contact the agencies looking for them.

The investigating agencies can be contacted for more details under the NAMUS "contacts"

Nigerian:

Josiah Osuagwu

https://www.newspapers.com/clip/19545003/19641127_nigerian_project/ - possible clue here given the date of the article

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/3113

Emmanuel Adegbenga Adegbenle

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/4204

David Odesanya

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/4360

Oluwade Arueyingho

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/5418

Likely Ghanian:

Samuel Frimpong

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/207

Nana Y. Owusu-Agyeman

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/367