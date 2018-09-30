TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 30 September 2018 11:26 CET

Unclaimed Persons of Nigerian/Ghanian Descent in USA

By Wilson Obienga
Click for Full Image Size

The below deceased persons may have relatives in Nigeria or Ghana. They remain unclaimed by their next of kin who may be unaware. It may be worthwhile to get the information known so that their relatives can be at least aware and contact the agencies looking for them.

The investigating agencies can be contacted for more details under the NAMUS "contacts"

Nigerian:
Josiah Osuagwu
https://www.newspapers.com/clip/19545003/19641127_nigerian_project/ - possible clue here given the date of the article

https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/3113

Emmanuel Adegbenga Adegbenle
https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/4204

David Odesanya
https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/4360

Oluwade Arueyingho
https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/5418

Likely Ghanian:
Samuel Frimpong
https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/207

Nana Y. Owusu-Agyeman
https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/367


Proper preparation prevent poor performance
By: Myina obed

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists