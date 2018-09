List of APC Governorship Primaries Committee Members

SOUTH EAST

ABIA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. DAVID IYOHA CHAIRMAN

2. Hon. Nasiru Degri SECRETARY

3. HON. IBRAHIM GAMBO MEMBER

4. HON. SAM ADEROGBOYE MEMBER

5. MUSA HUSAINI SHELLENG MEMBER

6. HAJIA AMINA MOHAMMED MEMBER

EBONYI STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. SENATOR DOMINGO OBENDE CHAIRMAN

2. EMEKA UMEAKUKAR SECRETARY

3. HON. RAYANU ILYASU MEMBER

4. MALLAM UMAR ABU MEMBER

5. BAR. LEKAN ADESHINA MEMBER

6. MRS RACHEAL AKPABIO MEMBR

7. BARR. MARCEL ODIEDI MEMBER

ENUGU STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. PROF. MOSES MOMOH CHAIRMAN

2. CHIEF BERNARD MIKO SECRETARY

3. RT. HON. AYO AGBONMONSERIN MEMBER

4. MRS QUESS OYADONGHA MEMBER

5. MOHAMMED GOMBE MEMBER

6. PRINCEWILL EJOGHARADO MEMBER

7. ABUBAKAR BELLO MEMBER

IMO STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. ALH. AHMED GULAK CHAIRMAN

2. HENRY IDAHAGBON SECRETARY

3. BERNARD MIKKO MEMBER

4. KASHIM MOHAMMED MEMBER

5. ALH. SADIQUE GEBE MEMBER

6. MR. JOSEPH ENYIUKPO MEMBER

7. YAKASSAI MUKTARI MEMBER

8. AZOM CHIME UCHENNA MEMBER

9. DR. AHMED AMINU MEMBER

10. CHARLES NWABUEZE MEMBER

11. COL. ANTHONY IGBANOR MEMBER

12. ENG. FORT DIKE MEMBER

NORTH CENTRAL

BENUE STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. CHIEF MUTIU ARE CHAIRMAN

2. BIODUN OYEBANJI SECRETARY

3. HON. ISAH SONG MEMBER

4. ABUBAKAR MARU MEMBER

5. ANDREW SERIKI MEMBER

6. ENGR. NDUBUISI NWANKWO MEMBER

7. YUSUF DAN UMAR MEMBER

NASARAWA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. ISMAIL AHMED CHAIRMAN

2. HON. ABDULLAHI CANDIDO SECRETARY

3. MEMBER

4. MRS TOLA JACOBS MEMBER

5. MRS LYINDA EDEM AK MEMBER

6. YETUNDE ADENIYI MEMBER

7. CHIEF OBINNA NNORO MEMBER

8. MR. DOMINIC ALANCHA MEMBER

NIGER STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. LUCKY IMASUEN CHAIRMAN

2. HON. SAIDU AKAWU SALIHU SECRETARY

3. HON. SADIQ MAMMAN MEMBER

4. IBRAHIM UMAR MORIKI MEMBER

5. CHIEF DR. LIBERTY ATSU MEMBER

6. MAI MODU SHERIF MEMBER

7. BARR. MARTINS MUKORO MEMBER

8. THANKGOD IMOH MEMBER

9. HON. SUNDAY ADUNMO MEMBER

PLATEAU STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. SENATOR OBADORA CHAIRMAN

2. HON. BRAI OSHIORENUA SECRETARY

3. SIR PHIL EZEH MEMBER

4. BASHIR MIJINYAWA MEMBER

5. MR. DIKE T.C. DIKE MEMBER

6. AHMED MUSA GEIDAM MEMBER

7. DAN ASABE SULEIMAN KAKANDA MEMBER

NORTH EAST

ADAMAWA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. YERIMA A. GIADE CHAIRMAN

2. CHRIS DIRISU SECRETARY

3. ROMEO SHAIBU OMOIKE MEMBER

4. DR. ADAMU ABBA MEMBER

5. WAKIL AHMED SARKI MEMBER

6. RICHARD AGWA MEMBER

7. ABDULLAHI HAWA YUSUF MEMBER

BAUCHI STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. PROF. AHMED BAKARI CHAIRMAN

2. PROF DALHATU SAUGARI SECRETARY

3. CAOT. RTD. KAZEEM A. JIDE MEMBER

4. TIJANI RAMALLAN MEMBER

5. ALH. LAWAL KENKEN MEMBER

6. DR. SANUSI YAKUBU MEMBER

7. HON. ENGR. BEKE APERE MEMBER

8. CHIEF DIRON ADESUAN MEMBER

9. ANDREW MOMODU MEMBER

GOMBE STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. ABU BAWORO CHAIRMAN

2. PROF. SANI RINGIM SECRETARY

3. HON. MOUKTAR GARO MEMBER

4. TOM ODEMWINGIE MEMBER

5. ELDER EMMA OKORO MEMBER

6. HON. USMAN BALKORE MEMBER

7. ABDULFATAI AGUNLEYI MEMBER

TARABA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. SEN. EMMANUEL OCHEJA CHAIRMAN

2. HON, ALI KAGU LAWAL SECRETARY

3. DR. LODRICK CHIDI ENEH MEMBER

4. ABDUL MALIK YAKUBU MEMBER

5. SHOLA OYINLOLA MEMBER

6. ABBATI RASHID RAFINDADI MEMBER

7. BARR. MENYECHI ONUOHA MEMBER

YOBE STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. UMAR LAWAN KARETO CHAIRMAN

2. ANTIBAS ELNATHAN SECRETARY

3. HON. ALIYU UGBENA MEMBER

4. OTUNBA SEYI ODUNTAN MEMBER

5. HAJIA HASSANA ABDULLAHI MEMBER

6. ALI MAKODA MEMBER

7. HON. BABBA UMAR MEMBER

BORNO STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. HON. AHMAD EL-MARZUQ CHAIRMAN

2. MALLAMI ABDULKADIR SECRETARY

3. SALIHU BABA AHMED MEMBER

4. HON. BIODUN OMOLEYE MEMBER

5. RT. HON. ADEYEMI IKUFORIGI MEMBER

6. GARBA N. DANZARIA MEMBER

7. OYINVWI ONOME KENVIL MEMBER

8. MAITURARE AHMED MEMBER

KANO STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. DR. PIUS ODUBU CHAIRMAN

2. ABDULAZIZ BELLO SECRETARY

3. ALH. YAHAYA AMIN MEMBER

4. HON. AMAH NWAUWA MEMBER

5. SHAMSU SULE FUNTUA MEMBER

6. USMAN AHMED NAHUCHE MEMBER

7. SURAJUDEEN OYEDELE MEMBER

KEBBI STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. PROF. OSUNBO OSAREME CHAIRMAN

2. ENG. SAID ABUBAKAR SECRETARY

3. COMRADE GARBA MUSA BELLO MEMBER

4. IBRAHIM ADAMU MEMBER

5. DR. JOHNSON ATAEKONG MEMBER

6. MR JAMES LALU MEMBER

7. DR. SAMMY EKPE MEMBER

KATSINA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. DR. ISA ADAMU CHAIRMAN

2. DR. HARUNA YERIMA SECRETARY

3. AMINU HUSAINI MEMBER

4. YAKUBU B. HADEJIA MEMBER

5. ENG. ABDULLAHI GASHIR MEMBER

6. BAKO ZANNA MEMBER

7. BABAGANA TUKOR MEMBER

SOKOTO STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. ALHAJI SULEIMAN ABUBAKAR CHAIRMAN

2. ALHAJI SALAU ABUBAKAR SECRETARY

3. LAWAL ZUBERU MEMBER

4. CHIEF SILAS CHUKWU ONWO MEMBER

5. ILYASU HAMID MEMBER

6. CYRIL EYOP MEMBER

7. DR. ISHAQ KOLAWOLE MEMBER

ZAMFARA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. BARR. AMINU ASINACHI CHAIRMAN

2. DR. ABBAS KATAGUN SECRETARY

3. MOHAMMED MAUZO MEMBER

4. DANLAMI ZURU MEMBER

5. ZUBAIRU SULEIMAN MEMBER

6. RABIU GARBA MEMBER

7. BELLO IBRAHIM MEMBER

JIGAWA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. SEN. ABUBAKAR SADIQ CHAIRMAN

2. BELLO IBRAHIM SECRETARY

3. BARAKA SANI ZAKKA MEMBER

4. HON. IBRAHIM TURAKI MEMBER

5. YUSUF BARMO MEMBER

6. MRS. TEMITOPE OYEWOLE MEMBER

7. AMBAYA ATTAHIRU ISA MEMBER

KADUNA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. MATTHEW IDUYEKHEU CHAIRMAN

2. BARR. SANUSI MUSA SECRETARY

3. ALH. ABU GAMBO MEMBER

4. PROF. EDDY FLOYD IGBO MEMBER

5. ENGR. GABRIEL IDUSERI MEMBER

6. UMARU ALIYA AJIYAN NASARAWA MEMBER

7. HON. HAKEEM OKEDARA MEMBER

SOUTH SOUTH

AKWA – IBOM STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. BARR. YAMAH MOMOH CHAIRMAN

2. HON. ABBAS BRAIMAH SECRETARY

3. ALH. UBA MALAMI MEMBER

4. AHMED OKARA MEMBER

5. HON. NADA KARIBO MEMBER

6. ALH. MURTALA ADHAMA MEMBER

7. ALH. GARBA MUSLIMA MEMBER

8. HAJIA AMINA GAMAWA MEMBER

9. HON. YUSUF MAIANGUWA MEMBER

DELTA STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. LAWRENCE ONOJA CHAIRMAN

2. EDREES SALEH DANMAIRAFI SECRETARY

3. BARR. ELVIS ASORO MEMBER

4. ENG. CHIMA AGU MEMBER

5. ISA DONGOYARO MEMBER

6. OLU KOGAR MEMBER

7. PRINCE PROGRESS MEFFOR MEMBER

CROSS- RIVER STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. SEN. AHMED YERIMA CHAIRMAN

2. BARR. OLUSEGUN ILORI SECRETARY

3. BARR. NATHANIEL IKEOHA MEMBER

4. GEORGE IZUWA MEMBER

5. HON. TOM ZAKARI MEMBER

6. MR. OLU ABIOLA MEMBER

7. BARR. AKINSANYA AYODELE MEMBER

RIVERS STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. RTD. JAFFAR LAWAL ISA CHAIRMAN

2. TUKUR AHMED JIKAMSHT SECRETARY

3. MUBASHIR ALUKO MEMBER

4. ALIYU AMINU MEMBER

5. CHIEF KOLA ADEYENI MEMBER

6. BARR. MENYECHI ONUOHA MEMBER

7. DR. MUSTAPHA TIJANI MEMBER

8. SAIDU UBA MALAMI MEMBER

SOUTH WEST

LAGOS STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. CHIEF EBIRI CHAIRMAN

2. H.E. DANKI GARI SECRETARY

3. ALI. AHMED MUHAADU MEMBER

4. SENATOR CLEVER IKISIKPO MEMBER

5. CLEVE EGBEJI MEMBER

6. HON. CHIDI EZE MEMBER

7. DR. JERRY UGBOKWE MEMBER

OGUN STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. MUHAMMAD INDABAWA CHAIRMAN

2. SENATOR GBENGA ALUKO SECRETARY

3. ALI MAGASHI MEMBER

4. HON. MATTHEW OMEAGARA MEMBER

5. KABIR AHMED MEMBER

6. OSITA OKECHUKWU MEMBER

7. ECHEZA OSHOGWE MEMBER

8. ALH. ABDUL AZEEZ ANUHI MEMBER

OYO STATE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION

1. CHIEF DEMOLA SERIKI CHAIRMAN

2. FRANSIS INEGBENKI SECRETARY

3. HON. FAPARUSI MEMBER

4. HAJIA SAADATU YAHAYA MEMBER

5. UMAR ABBA MEMBER

6. BARR. EJIRO ETAGENE MEMBER

7. DR. HASHIM ADA MEMBER