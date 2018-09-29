UDP Hails Mama Taraba for Dumping APC

We received the news of the resignation of the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Distinguished Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan from the sinking and rudderless All Progressives Congress led Federal Government with great joy.

We had wondered what such an impeccable character and personality is doing in a party where 'Agbero' Misogynist and Elevated Garage Boy' like Adams Oshiomhole is heading?

We were suprised that inspite of her numerous sacrifices and personal sponsorship of the party in Taraba State, the National Working Committee of the rudderless APC led by it's Elevated Garage Boy Chairman, still have the gut to disqualify her from the party she laboured to build in Taraba State.

However, our party, the United Democratic Party is a home for all democrats and refined politicians who truly want to serve the nation in various elective capacities.

We therefore congratulates Distinguished Senator Aisha Alhassan for joining our great party with seven serving lawmakers in the state House of Assembly and 169 ward chairmen of the rejected All Progressives Congress in Taraba State.

While we expect more of her supporters across the federation to join our great party, we wish to promise the Distinguished Senator that we will never disappointment her in our party as UDP is poised to form the next government in Taraba State.

Signed:

Mallam Abubakar Isah,

Director of Communication,

UDP Youths Forum