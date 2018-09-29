TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 29 September 2018 12:27 CET

APC: Oshiomhole to Inaugurate Governor Ajimobi-Led National Convention Committee

By All Progressives Congress (APC)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), H.E. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will inaugurate a 21-member National Convention Committee headed by the Oyo State Governor, H.E. Abiola Ajimobi on Saturday at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by 12 noon.

The yet-to-be inaugurated committee has H.E. Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman and Hadiza Bala Usman as Secretary.

Other committee members are: H.E. Babatunde Fashola, Audu Ogbeh, H.E. Nasiru El-Rufai, H.E. Rochas Okorocha, H.E. Sen. Godswill Akpabio, H.E. Kayode Fayemi, H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, H.E. Godwin Obaseki, H.E. Simon Lalong, Sen. Emma Anosike, Hajiya Hauwa Sule, H.E. Timipre Sylva, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Tijani, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Hon. Stella Okotete and H.E. Paulen Tallen.

SIGNED:
*Mr. Yekini Nabena*
Ag. National Publicity Secretary


Be proud of what u have archived so far because some people have archived even the half of it.
By: Mavis

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists