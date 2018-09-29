APC: Oshiomhole to Inaugurate Governor Ajimobi-Led National Convention Committee

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), H.E. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will inaugurate a 21-member National Convention Committee headed by the Oyo State Governor, H.E. Abiola Ajimobi on Saturday at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by 12 noon.

The yet-to-be inaugurated committee has H.E. Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman and Hadiza Bala Usman as Secretary.

Other committee members are: H.E. Babatunde Fashola, Audu Ogbeh, H.E. Nasiru El-Rufai, H.E. Rochas Okorocha, H.E. Sen. Godswill Akpabio, H.E. Kayode Fayemi, H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, H.E. Godwin Obaseki, H.E. Simon Lalong, Sen. Emma Anosike, Hajiya Hauwa Sule, H.E. Timipre Sylva, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Tijani, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Hon. Stella Okotete and H.E. Paulen Tallen.

SIGNED:

*Mr. Yekini Nabena*

Ag. National Publicity Secretary