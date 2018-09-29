Plateau Govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Jos

A dusk-to- dawn curfew has been imposed on Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State .

A statement Friday by Richard Tokma, mni, secretary to the Government of the State said the curfew was “sequel to (the) security (breach) in some parts of Jos North”.

The statement reads: ”sequel to (the)security (breach) in some parts of Jos North, the Governor of Plateau State, Rt.Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 6p.m-6a.m in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas with immediate effect.

“However,” the statement said further, “while ensuring the safety of lives and property of the populace, citizens are advised to exercise restraint and to remain calm and report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agents.”

A report earlier by the News Agency of Nigeria,NAN said unknown gunmen had struck Thursday night in Jos metropolis killing a family of 9. Others reports put the number of casualties from the attack at 14.