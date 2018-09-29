TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 29 September 2018 11:20 CET

Plateau Govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Jos

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

A dusk-to- dawn curfew has been imposed on Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State .

A statement Friday by Richard Tokma, mni, secretary to the Government of the State  said  the curfew  was “sequel to (the) security (breach) in  some parts of Jos North”.

The statement reads: ”sequel to (the)security (breach) in some parts of Jos North, the Governor of Plateau State, Rt.Hon. Simon Bako  Lalong, has approved the imposition of  a dusk-to-dawn  curfew from 6p.m-6a.m in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas with immediate effect.

“However,” the statement said further, “while ensuring the safety of lives and property of the populace, citizens are advised to exercise restraint  and to remain  calm and report any suspicious  movement to the law enforcement agents.”

A  report earlier by the News Agency of Nigeria,NAN  said unknown gunmen had  struck Thursday night in Jos metropolis killing a  family of 9. Others reports put the number of casualties from the attack at 14.


BUT A SMILE ON YOUR FACE TO FACE A SMLIE AND LEAVE THOSE TEMPORAL PROBLEMS ASIDE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists